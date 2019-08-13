Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $38.82 on Monday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $36,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

