Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $38.82 on Monday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.