BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $11.90. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 86,918 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDORY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BANCO DO BRASIL/S in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.