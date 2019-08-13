Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 334.17 ($4.37).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 301.70 ($3.94).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.