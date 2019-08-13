Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,790. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $426.00 million, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Azure Power Global had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,055,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

