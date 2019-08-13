Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Gap Down to $58.09

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.18, but opened at $58.09. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 18,502 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,165,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $4,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,190 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,183 shares of company stock worth $10,196,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

