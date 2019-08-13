Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

