Aviva plc (AV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Aviva plc (LON:AV) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 377.70 ($4.94) on Tuesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,411 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AV shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 498.18 ($6.51).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

