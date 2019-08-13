Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

CDMO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 48,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,075. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.84. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.