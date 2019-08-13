Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avedro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avedro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 28,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.60. Avedro has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

