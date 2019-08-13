Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded by Laidlaw to “Buy”

Laidlaw upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.95 during midday trading on Monday. 51,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 318.48% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

