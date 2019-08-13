AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.78

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 217471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 98,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.