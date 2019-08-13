Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.61

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.86. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 17,692 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.38 to C$13.64 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 93.94, a quick ratio of 93.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $545.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

