AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,285,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 11,567,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 141.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,920 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 72.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 627,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 581,139 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

