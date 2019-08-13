Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.27% of Aspen Technology worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $44,882,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,010,000 after purchasing an additional 386,376 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $22,156,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $12,684,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $12,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

