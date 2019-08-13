Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.60 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Asante Solutions to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

PUMP traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,357. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $463,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,000 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth $634,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

