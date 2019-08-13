Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

