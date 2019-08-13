Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Earnings History for Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

