Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 6,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

