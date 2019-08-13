ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Down 2.3%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.21, approximately 82,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,687,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

