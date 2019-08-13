ARAW (ARAW) Market Capitalization Tops $49,443.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $49,443.00 and $51,338.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.04372248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

