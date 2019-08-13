Aragon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,089.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Aragon has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $6,089.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00006849 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00265933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.01252500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Bitfinex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.