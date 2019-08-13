ANON (ANON) Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $248,746.00 and $21.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00270254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.01304860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00096104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

