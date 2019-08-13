Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Anglo American to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,817.40 ($23.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,100.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Insiders have acquired 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $17,331,296 in the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

