ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

ANGI stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $10,996,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $112,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,089,091 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,771 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

