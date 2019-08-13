Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

FINS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,931. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

In other news, insider Cheryl Pate bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

