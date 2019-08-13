Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) were down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 21,900 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

About Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR)

Anatara Lifesciences Limited engages in the development of non-antibiotic oral solutions for gastro intestinal diseases in animals and humans in Australia. Its lead product includes Detach, a non-antibiotic treatment to aid in the control of diarrhoeal diseas. The company is also developing bromelain formulations for gastrointestinal health.

