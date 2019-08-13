Analysts Set Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) PT at $21.33

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 439,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,181. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.69% and a negative net margin of 842.84%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 127,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.