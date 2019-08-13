Analysts Set First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $18.36

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,732,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. First Horizon National has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,573,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in First Horizon National by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,791,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Horizon National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,449,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 428,555 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,341,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Horizon National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 260,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

