Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target at $6.73

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 146,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $675,444.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,934,100 shares of company stock worth $13,537,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $299.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

