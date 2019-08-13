Analysts Set Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) PT at $25.00

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 396,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 1,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,392. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

