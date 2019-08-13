Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $93.67

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.35. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

