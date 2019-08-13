Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Target Price at $4.25

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 432,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,203. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

