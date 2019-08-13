Analysts Set $7.41 Target Price for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.41 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,273. The firm has a market cap of $448.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

