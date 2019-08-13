Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Communications Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.