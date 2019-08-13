Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 185 shares of company stock worth $5,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 142,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 64.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

