Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

8/12/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We ascribe a value of $5.5B based on a sum- of-the-parts approach, or a price per share of $30.00, assuming 183M projected fully-diluted shares outstanding as of mid-2020.””

8/10/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

8/7/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

7/23/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

7/9/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

7/3/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

6/26/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

6/19/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

6/18/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SRNE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,919. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $256.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.94% and a negative net margin of 1,323.09%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

