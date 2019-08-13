Analysts Expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Safehold posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFE. ValuEngine lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 5,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,082. The stock has a market cap of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.26. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $324,398.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 279,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,484,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Safehold by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 49.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

