Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.44). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.10% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

