Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$2.09 EPS

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($6.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.79) to ($4.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $124.21.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

