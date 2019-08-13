Analysts Expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.21). Alcoa reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 4,086,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,349. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after acquiring an additional 549,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after acquiring an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 383,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 329,475 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

