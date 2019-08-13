Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LMAT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 2,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,315. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

