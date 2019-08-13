AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR Declares Final Dividend of $0.88 (ASX:AYK)

AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYK) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR stock remained flat at $A$21.41 ($15.18) during midday trading on Tuesday. AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$17.51 ($12.42) and a twelve month high of A$22.78 ($16.16). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$20.18.
AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile
