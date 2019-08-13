Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.06.

FOLD opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.85. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.02%. The company’s revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,000 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18,246.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

