American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) were up 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 366,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 158,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75.

About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States. The company owns interests in the Artillery Peak property includes 30 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 600 acres, and 13 patented surface estates; the Rocher Deboule property totaling an area of 10,230 hectares located in British Columbia; and Lonnie property covering an area of approximately 3,477 hectares located in British Columbia.

