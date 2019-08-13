Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,093 shares of company stock valued at $23,535,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $30.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,815.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,725. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,917.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

