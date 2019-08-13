Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,879. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

