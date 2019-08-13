Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,502,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. 4,729,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,879. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

