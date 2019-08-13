Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Director Larry Mcpherson Sells 9,922 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 445,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,970. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.