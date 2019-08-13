Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 217,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 74,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03.

Alto Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

