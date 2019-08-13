Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $22.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,196.82. 776,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,157. The stock has a market cap of $823.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,152.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.