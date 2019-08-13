Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. 27,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $73,081.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $706,918. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

